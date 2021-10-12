Steginsky Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Steginsky Capital LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 13.7% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steginsky Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $34,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.92.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,615. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

