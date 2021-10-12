Stella Roy Sells 131,679 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Switch by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Switch by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Switch by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

