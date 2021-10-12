Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLA. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Stellantis by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

