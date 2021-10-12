Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.13 billion and approximately $599.12 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062993 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00099158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00124396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,727 coins and its circulating supply is 23,867,203,044 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

