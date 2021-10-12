Stellar (XLM) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.03 billion and $729.23 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,973.74 or 0.99877559 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,732 coins and its circulating supply is 23,862,599,512 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

