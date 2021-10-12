Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Step Finance has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,303.55 or 1.00106359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.22 or 0.06162853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

