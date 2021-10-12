Step Hero (HERO) Market Cap Tops $10.99 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and $1.24 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00222898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00094139 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.