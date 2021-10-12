StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells $93,352.50 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $93,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. 253,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.