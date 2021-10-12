Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,670 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Stericycle worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stericycle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.