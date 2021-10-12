Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $84,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.63.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $332.59 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $221.73 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

