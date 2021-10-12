Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $81,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $78,438,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 857,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after acquiring an additional 155,786 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.