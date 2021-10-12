Stifel Financial Corp Buys 63,800 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $82,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

