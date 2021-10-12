Stifel Financial Corp Has $51.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,889 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of The Southern worth $51,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

