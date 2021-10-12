Stifel Financial Corp Has $77.71 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.54% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $77,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $276.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.93. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

