Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299,181 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $64,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 502,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

