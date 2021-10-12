Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 133,388 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,388 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of Fastenal worth $58,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

