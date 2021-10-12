Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,369 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $287.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

