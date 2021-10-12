Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,451 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $78,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

