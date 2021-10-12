Stifel Nicolaus Increases Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target to $92.00

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Matson has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,613 shares of company stock worth $3,414,613 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matson by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

