Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

