Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

