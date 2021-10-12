Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 12th (ADM, ADMS, ATUS, ATZAF, AVASF, CHTR, CTXS, EQNR, FBNC, FLXN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 12th:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland Company alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $725.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $825.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $108.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $116.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.