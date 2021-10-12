Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (ADEVF, AEDFF, AIQUY, AXAHY, AZPN, BORUF, BOUYF, BP, BPCGF, BZZUY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 12th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $176.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP (NYSE:BP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH). DBS Vickers issued a buy rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a tender rating. TD Securities currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock.

