Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (ADEVF, AEDFF, AIQUY, AXAHY, AZPN, BORUF, BOUYF, BP, BPCGF, BZZUY)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 12th:

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $176.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP (NYSE:BP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH). DBS Vickers issued a buy rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. ATB Capital currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.50.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a tender rating. TD Securities currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.