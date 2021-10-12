Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $366.75

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 366.75 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 375.50 ($4.91). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.90), with a volume of 213,334 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on STCK shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The company has a market cap of £750 million and a P/E ratio of 26.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 366.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.03.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

