Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Inspired Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,470 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,013% compared to the average volume of 222 call options.

INSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 995,553 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $11,475,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,615. The company has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.