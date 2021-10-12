StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.55% of StoneX Group worth $163,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 162.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $247,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,150. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNEX opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

