Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.32

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $5.16. Storm Resources shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1,295 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.