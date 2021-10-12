Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.38

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and traded as high as $32.63. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 548 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 54.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

