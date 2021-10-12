Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.38

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and traded as high as $32.63. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 548 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.
