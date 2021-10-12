Streamr Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $105.17 million and approximately $27.52 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

