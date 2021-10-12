Stride (LRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LRN opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

