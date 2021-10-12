StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $582,250.00 and $49.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,775,979,289 coins and its circulating supply is 17,362,784,935 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

