STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $385.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 164948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.50 ($4.92).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £172.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 351.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. STV Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

