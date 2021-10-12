Summitry LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summitry LLC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 1.8% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.14% of CarMax worth $29,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,796 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

