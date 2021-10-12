Summitry LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $52,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,246,000 after acquiring an additional 112,473 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

