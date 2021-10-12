Summitry LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 87,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,789. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55. The company has a market capitalization of $344.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

