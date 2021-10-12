Summitry LLC Has $43.68 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summitry LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,081 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises about 2.7% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $43,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 76,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,097. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

