Summitry LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,339. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.94.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

