Summitry LLC Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.3% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $36,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after purchasing an additional 104,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $396.58. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.82 and its 200-day moving average is $359.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

