Summitry LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summitry LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.5% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 36,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

