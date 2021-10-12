Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,534.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $12,534.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0616 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.26 or 0.00494155 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,920,351 coins and its circulating supply is 38,220,351 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

