Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$27.00 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.12.
Shares of SU traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.15. 4,820,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,599. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.