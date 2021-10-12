Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$27.00 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.12.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.15. 4,820,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,231,599. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

