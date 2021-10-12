Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Shares Up 19.9%

Sundance Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) shot up 19.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

