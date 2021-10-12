Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.78

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 26697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.