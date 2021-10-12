Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Reaches $56.35 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $56.35 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.34 or 0.06041351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,658,816 coins and its circulating supply is 330,377,274 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

