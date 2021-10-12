SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $79.66 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $73.54 million and approximately $79.66 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00014254 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 326.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004587 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

