Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Shares Up 0.7%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUUIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

