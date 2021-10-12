Suretly Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Suretly has a total market cap of $73,262.21 and $135.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00214472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00092574 BTC.

Suretly is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

