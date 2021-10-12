Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.33 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03), with a volume of 117,781 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

