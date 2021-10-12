Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59. 44,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 84,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.