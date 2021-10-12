sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $177.58 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00209786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00091528 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 177,513,843 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

